Paris Police Department
Dillon Ray Self, 24: Driving while intoxicated.
Cassandra Ann Hesler: 26: Maufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Stacey Lee Greene, 20: Judgment nisi/criminal trespass, judgment nisi/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Glenn Curtis Frazier, 50: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ronald Paul Edwards, 62: driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Reginald Jermaine Young Jr., 20: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Vernell Darrell Williams, 23: possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, failure to identify fugitive from justice, criminal mischief, $100 to $750 (two counts), assault causing bodily injury/family violence, judgment nisi/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jonathan Matthew Rushing, 29: Terroristic threat of family/household, unlawful restraint.
Nicholas Trey McDowra, 32: Failure to appear/violation of protective order.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Justin Morgan Greene, 30: Unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon, violation of parole.
Ami Jo McCarrell, 40: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Kenneth Javon Tyler, 21: theft of property, $100 to $750, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Ronald Paul Edwards, 62: Driving while intoxicated.
Shelia Gail Davis, 63: Driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Angela Jones, 37: Assault (Class C).
Marcus Damond Strange, 29: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Byron Anthony McCuin, 30: Violation of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.