Dr. Robert John (Bob) Hinson lived all the days ordained for him (Psalm 139:16) passing away in Springfield, Missouri, on Nov. 25, 2019, at the age of 82.
He was an only child born to Robert and Mary Hinson on Oct. 23, 1937, in Houston, Texas. Bob graduated High School in Athens, Texas. Called into the ministry at age 15, he was licensed to preach by First Baptist Church, of Athens, Texas in 1955, before enrolling at Baylor University.
He married fellow classmate and graduate of Baylor, Sue Carolyn Mitchell. They were wed at First Baptist Church, of Grand Prairie, Texas on June 13, 1959. Dr. Hinson was a graduate of Baylor University, BA, 1959, S. W. Baptist Theological Seminary, BD, 1964, MRE 1965 and Phillips University Graduate Seminary Doctor of Ministry, 1985.
His first pastorate was at Baxter Baptist Church, Athens, Texas as a seminary student in 1960. He retired as Pastor of First Baptist Church, of Midwest City, Oklahoma in 2000, having pastored continuously for 40 years. Other churches he served as pastor were, First Baptist Churches, of Tioga, Texas, Honey Grove, Texas and Marlow, Oklahoma.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sue; two sons, Barry and Scott; two granddaughters; two grandsons; and a great-grandson.
Bob was preceded in death by a grandson-in-law; and a great-grandson.
A celebration of life service will be planned for the Spring of 2020. Memorial gifts may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, of Boone, North Carolina.
