Telemedicine — you may have heard the term, or it may be something you have used occasionally in the past. In the last few weeks, however, it is becoming the new norm in most outpatient physician offices.
While our colleagues on the “front lines” of the current COVID-19 crisis work in person in emergency rooms, hospital floors and intensive care units, those of us who work outside of the hospital setting are doing our best to get patients seen without exposing them to increased risk by asking them not to leave their homes.
The biggest hidden danger of COVID-19 is the fact that healthy people with no acute symptoms can be carrying and shedding the virus for days. With that in mind, I know many physicians who have transitioned their practices to 100% telemedicine to protect both their patients and their staff.
Yes, this is a hand that was forced, but so far we are receiving a good deal of positive feedback. Telemedicine is proving to be convenient, accessible care for the vast majority of patients. Of course, things like chest pain, strokes and broken bones will still need in-person urgent and emergent care, but many chronic and acute conditions can still be addressed with the same standard of care delivered in personal office visits.
Drawbacks exist, of course, and there are the obvious limits of a physical exam done over video consultation, but you would be surprised. Many software platforms are easy to use without any special equipment needed — simply a phone with a camera will do.
I have to applaud our staff at Paris Family Physicians for adapting overnight to a telemedicine practice. Now instead of rooming patients and taking vital signs, our medical assistants are serving as technical support and helping patients get online to be seen in one of our virtual visits. I would assume many primary care offices nationwide are making similar adjustments.
Any providers looking to add telemedicine visits to your practice, make sure to use a high-quality webcam, a high-quality microphone, and be sure to test your equipment before any patient consultation. Ensure that you have both a good power source to your computer and a strong internet connection. Have all patient encounters in a non-public facing, private office setting with as few distractions as possible. Be sure to check TMB and CMS updates regularly, as the current landscape changes almost daily regarding legal logistics and insurance reimbursement.
If you are a patient being offered a telemedicine visit, please feel free to accept the offer and bear with us while we are trying to navigate these new waters. For now, insurance providers require that all telemedicine visits need a video consultation, so you may receive a request for your doctor’s office to access the camera on your phone or computer for the duration of your consultation. Heed the above advice as well and try to take your consultation in a well-lit, but private and non-public facing area. Ensure you have power and a good internet connection for the best possible consultation.
Medicine is constantly changing, and in the interest of making lemonade from lemons, I imagine that most outpatient physician offices will likely emerge from these next few months with a hybrid-style practice or a combination of both in-person and online visits. Until then, keep washing your hands, avoid large crowds for the next few weeks, and continue to stay healthy!
