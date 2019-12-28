Good Earth Garden Club
The Good Earth Garden Club held its annual Christmas luncheon on Dec. 19 at Paris Golf & County Club.
President Patricia Culver welcomed everyone and led in reciting the Club Prayer. Hostesses for the meeting were Mary Lindsay and Dottie Thielman.
Culver thanked the hostesses for the table decorations which included a family heirloom from Thielman’s family. Roll call followed with members answering with thanks for their blessings this Christmas.
Following lunch, members held a Chinese Gift exchange with Christmas ornaments. Barbara Adamson won the door prize and the meeting was adjourned.
Members attending, other than previously noted, were Sue Banks, Martha Harrison, LaJuan McCormick and Nancy Nance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.