APRIL 17 to APRIL 21
Structure Fire/Alarm
April 17
5:59 to 6:13 p.m.: 765 17th St. NE.
April 20
7:53 to 10:05 a.m., 1905 Silverleaf Drive.
11:56 ta.m., to 12 46 p.m., 1905 silverleaf Drive.
6:48 to 6:58 p.m., 210 Stone Ave.
Grass/Brush Fire
April 19
1:45 to 2:01 p.m.: East Price Street/1st Street NE.
First Responder
April 17
4:58 to 5:19 p.m.: 2183 East Cherry St.
April 18
2 to 2:05 a.m.: 3070 NE Loop 286.
10:07 to 10:37 a.m. 965 36th St. SE.
11:07 to 11:50 a.m.: 3394 Clarksville St.
7:15 to 7:36 p.m.: 1100 W. Front St.
April 19
11:12 to 11:40 a.m.: 2466 FM 137.
12:52 to 1:17 p.m.: 2435 Highland Road.
7:12 to 7:23 p.m.: 1715 N. Main St.
7:27 to 7:20 p.m.: 2625 40th St. SE.
9:19 to 9:51 p.m.: 1055 Clarksville St.
April 20
1:50 to 2:04 a.m.: 305 4th St. SW.
3:08 to 3:21 p.m., 345 6th St. SE.
5:35 to 5:59 p.m., 304 4th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
April 17
10:43 to 11:30 p.m.: 5400 Pine Mill Road.
4:18 to 4:36 p.m.: 11466 FM 905.
10:13 to 11 p.m., 2237 E. Kaufman St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
April 17
9:20 to 9:51 p.m.: 4225 Old Clarksville Road.
Public Service
April 18
11:51 a.m. to 12:04 p.m.: 641 21st St. SE.
3:11 to 3:22 p.m.: 2810 Stillhouse Road.
April 19
12:44 to 1:01 p.m.: 1710 East Price St.
April 20
2:54 to 3:19 p.m., 1001 N. Main St.
7:18 to 7:26 p.m., 1608 E. Kaufman. St.
April 21
5:38 to 5:52 a.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.
