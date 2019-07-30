Katilaya La’Shai Murray, infant, entered eternal rest on July 26, 2019.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Maxey Funeral Home Chapel, with Minister Billy Mitchell serving as Eulogist. Services are entrusted to Brownrigg/Maxey Funeral Home.
Katilaya was born July 19, 2019, a daughter of Keith Murray Jr. and Courtney Lester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.