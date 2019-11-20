Perry Lawrence McMichael, 80, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home, while surrounded by his loving family.
The family has scheduled memorial services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Covenant Christian Church, 4055 S. E. Loop 286, Paris, with Dr. Stephen Russell and the Rev. Diana Russell officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Perry, the son of Lawrence and Mina Robinson McMichael, was born on May 23, 1939, in Naples, Texas.
He graduated from Paul H. Pewitt High School in Omaha, Texas, and attended Texas Christian University where he played basketball. He was a devoted Horn Frogs fan!
On Feb. 4, 1961, he married Rebecca Williams, building 58 years of family and memories. The couple lived in Ft. Worth until Rebecca finished her college education. Perry began working for the Campbell Soup Company when they opened the Paris plant in 1966. His career there spanned 29 years before his retirement in 1995.
He was a faithful member of Covenant Christian Church where he was active in the Java Men’s Fellowship. Perry loved his church and his church family. Through the years Perry had made Christ the center of his life. He was able to witness to his children along with many others encouraging them to do the same.
He had been a member of the Elks Lodge and the Optimist Club.
An adventurous soul, Perry was creative and always wanted to learn new things. He received his pilot’s license, was a scuba diver, was self-taught with computers and taught himself to paint.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Lloyd McMichael.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca; three children, Michelle McNutt and husband, Guy, of Dublin, Cynthia Horton and husband, Ricky, of Paris and Keith McMichael and wife, Jennifer, of Parker, Colorado; grandchildren, Jessica Arzola and husband, Eloy, of Cypress, Jestine Pineda and husband, Louis, of Katy, Kurt Horton and wife, Kati, of Richardson, Eric Horton, of Conroe, Kara Shelton, of Lafayette, Louisiana, Jeston McMichael, of Ft. Worth and Bailey McMichael, of Paris; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Aiden, Luke, Isaac, Madelyn, Logan and a new great-grandson, Bennett, due in April; one sister, Mary Edmonson, of Mt. Pleasant; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Heather Hamm, the staff of Hospice Plus, and the staff of 5 West and ICU at Paris Regional Medical Center for the loving care given their loved one.
If desired, the family requests that memorials be made to Covenant Christian Church, 4055 S.E. Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
