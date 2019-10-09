Chisum New Logo

Chisum High School is hosting its 2019 Chisum High Incentive Program banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday in the high school gym.

Tickets are $15 each and include the potato and nacho bar, dessert and drink. Stoney Musgrove Music will provide entertainment, with entry into a giveaway for a two-night stay at Lost Creek Properties in Hochatown. There will also be a live and silent auction, and a chance to win preferred seating at graduation.

Macon Atkinson is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6963 or macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com.

