Chisum High School is hosting its 2019 Chisum High Incentive Program banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday in the high school gym.
Tickets are $15 each and include the potato and nacho bar, dessert and drink. Stoney Musgrove Music will provide entertainment, with entry into a giveaway for a two-night stay at Lost Creek Properties in Hochatown. There will also be a live and silent auction, and a chance to win preferred seating at graduation.
