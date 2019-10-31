Bulletin Board

THURSDAY
Holy Cross Episcopal Church October Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Holy Cross Chicken, $10 includes homemade pie and a drink, take out orders available,call 903-784-2206, 331 1st St. SE, east of Bywaters Park.
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Steve Clifford, breast cancer awareness.
Sam Bell Maxey House: “Trick or Treat with Livingston,” 6 to 8 p.m., trick or treat/Halloween open house with crafts and games, call 903-785-5716.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; noon, Red Hats; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Historic Clarksville Ghostwalk: 7 p.m. at the Red River County Courthouse. Spine-tingling happenings with a little history thrown in. Enter two haunted houses. $10 adults, $5 kids (12 and under). For information, call 903-427-5570 and leave a message. Must be accompanied by an adult for 16 years and under.
FRIDAY
Novice Volunteer Fire Department All You Can Eat Chili Supper Fundraiser: Noon to 8 p.m., hot, medium and mild chili, turkey chili, stew, beans, cornbread, hot dogs, Frito pies and homemade desserts, $8 adults, $4 for children 4 to 11 and children under 4 eat free; door prizes and dessert auction, drawing for a rifle at 8 p.m., do not have to be present to win, tickets $1 or $5 for six, 13834 FR 195.
Brown Bag Lunch Speaker Series: Noon to 1 p.m., Reagan Skaggs of the Paris Kiwanis Club on history of Kiwanis and present day activities, Sam Bell Maxey House, 812 S. Church St.
Deadline to register for AgriLife Meal Planning and Prep 101: cost is free, call 903-737-2443 to RSVP.
SATURDAY
St. Joseph’s Community Foundation’s Blessing of the Graves: 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery to honor all sisters who served the community and started the foundation.
