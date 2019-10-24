Vaping Lung Damage
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, a woman takes a puff from a cannabis vape pen in Los Angeles. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, U.S. health officials are again urging people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses.

 Richard Vogel

Paris Junior High School has invited Dr. Amanda Greene to talk to parents and students about the dangers and effects of vaping.

The event is also open to other schools, according to Principal Kristi Callahan. Though North Lamar has already hosted a similar event with Dr. Greene, those who may have missed that night are invited to attend, she said. Invitations have been extended to Prairiland and Chisum schools as well.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday at Weger Auditorium on the junior high campus, Callahan said, and a flier will be sent home with students.

