Sonya Ann Caldwell Buchanan passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, at the age of 85. 

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 5, at Waldo Funeral Home. 

Sonya was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Courtney; and sister, Hope; as well as her husband, George.  

She is survived by her sons, Ivan and Tim (Pam); four grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 20 nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

