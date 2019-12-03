Sonya Ann Caldwell Buchanan passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, at the age of 85.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 5, at Waldo Funeral Home.
Sonya was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Courtney; and sister, Hope; as well as her husband, George.
She is survived by her sons, Ivan and Tim (Pam); four grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 20 nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
