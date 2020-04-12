Like many U.S. small business owners, Carla Caldwell worries about the future of her Clarksville-based clothing business High Cotton Boutique.
She closed her doors to the public more than two weeks ago to help protect customers from the spread of Covid-19, then she headed online in the hopes of reaching them there.
“Being in a small, very poor town, it is very scary that we may not be able to reopen,” she said. “I have called the bank about the loan/grant that is being offered, but was told to leave my name, phone number and email and they would get back to me.”
When Caldwell called, bankers were in the midst of figuring out the Paycheck Protection Program created by the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Rescue and Economic Security Act. The loans are backed by the Small Business Administration, but issues with loan rules and access to the SBA’s digital portal delayed the distribution of those funds.
Businesses also have access to the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, and they may apply for both programs as long as they don’t use the money for the same expenses for the same time period, SBA spokesman Susheel Kumar said Thursday during a videoconference with local business owners.
Getting everyone up to speed on the programs has been a challenge, Kumar said.
“We’re dealing with unprecedented issues,” he told a caller. “Bear with us while we continue with the helping with the business economy turnaround.”
The Branding Studios’ Kelsie Glass opened her downtown Paris business less than two months before she had to close the doors to the public to comply with state orders to slow the virus’s spread. Although some loyal clients and small projects are helping to keep her afloat, as a company aimed at supporting the branding needs of other companies, she’s understandably nervous about the future.
“It was like we were just getting our momentum underneath us when we ran straight into a brick wall,” Glass said. “Downtown is empty. Everyone has a sign on their door. Cars aren’t parked. It’s eerily quiet, like time is frozen almost.”
Like Caldwell, she’s also sought the financial aid offered by the government’s stimulus package. She’s hopeful to secure something, though she was open just 11 days during the time period the application asks about. While she waits to see if her business qualifies, The Branding Studios is touting its online services.
“I’m trying to stay positive and help as much as I can,” she said. “Promoting on social media to local business owners in our community has been a pretty constant goal for a few weeks. We just want to make sure that anyone affected by this knows we can help with a lot more than they probably realize. We have helped a few locals get set up online and establish a social media presence, which is a really big thing, so we’re glad we were able to help with that.”
Online services have become a lifeline for High Cotton Boutique, too. Caldwell is posting pictures online and offering pieces at or below cost just to move some money.
“I am offering to ship or do curbside pickup,” she said, adding she will deliver to local customers and leave the package at the door while the customer is home to prevent package theft.
“It’s crazy times man, not sure what’s going to happen but my mind set is that failure is not an option,” Glass said. “We’re going to ride it out as long as we can.”
