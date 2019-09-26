SEP. 24 to SEP. 25
Fire Department Assist Police
5:21 to 5:51 p.m., 2800 N. Main St.
1:17 to 1:36 a.m., 512 BTW/PHA.
First Responder-Paris
8:54 to 8:59 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
9:28 to 9:45 a.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
1:25 to 1:40 p.m., 140 42nd St. NE.
3:36 to 3:58 p.m., 1130 S. Church St.
3:50 to 4:07 p.m., 825 S. Main St.
4:34 to 4:49 p.m., 1848 Maple Ave.
7:05 to 7:15 p.m., 2490 Cypress Drive.
7:23 to 7:28 p.m., 1510 Margaret St.
8:48 to 9:08 p.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
10:13 to 10:28 p.m., 2355 Ballard Drive.
11:27 to 11:40 a.m., 2221 Lamar Ave.
12:06 to 12:22 p.m., 500 Clarksville St.
1:02 to 1:04 p.m., 740 E. Austin St.
3:14 to 3:29 p.m., 2195 NE Loop 286.
4:21 to 4:34 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
5:49 to 8:06 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
6:12 to 6:46 p.m., 730 E. Sherwood Drive.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
7:54 to 8:22 a.m., 2000 19th St. NW.
