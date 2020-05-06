L. P. “Pete” Taylor, 86, of Bogata, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9 at the Pavilion of Bogata Cemetery, with Patrick Cannon officiating and Matt Baker serving as eulogist. The family will receive friends at the pavilion one hour prior to the service.
Pete, the son of Lee Roy Taylor and Ora Proffer Taylor, was born on Dec. 17, 1933, in Delta County, Texas.
On Feb. 6, 1954, he married Lillian Ann Sanders in Paris, Texas, building 59 years of family and memories before her death on July 24, 2013.
He attended schools in Honey Grove, Brookston, Roxton and graduated high school at West Lamar in 1951. Pete was active with Future Farmers of America activities and served as President of the local chapter and was a District Officer. He worked on a dairy at Paris Junior College, served as President of Klodhopper Klub (Agriculture Club) and graduated in May 1953. He entered the U. S. Navy in Sept. serving at naval bases in San Diego, California, Norman, Oklahoma, Memphis, Tennessee, Corpus Christi, Texas and Moffitt Field, California. Following his honorable discharge, he entered East Texas State Teachers College in Sept. of 1957, receiving his BS degree in 1959 and MEd in 1960.
Pete began teaching Vocational Agriculture in 1960 at Lockett High School where he taught for eight years. In 1968, he began teaching at Rivercrest High School where he taught for 22 years. In 1990, he went to work for the Texas Health Department as a meat inspector, retiring at the age of 84 following 29 years service.
He was a member of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ in Paris. Pete was inducted into the Rivercrest Education Foundation on April 12, 2014.
L. P. Taylor and Craig Ingram taught Vocational Agriculture and taught students skills they would use throughout their lives.
Survivors include three children, Sherrie Boyd and husband, Alan, of Paris, Larry Taylor and wife, Gail, of Bogata and Misty Gage and husband, Clint, of Paris; grandchildren, Lance Taylor, of Irving, Lindsey Mayer and husband, Josh, of Melissa, Logan Taylor and wife, Heather, of Commerce, Shannon Boyd and wife, Kristin, of Denison, Allison Hanley and husband, Matt, of Paris, Grayson Gage, of Paris and Carter Gage, of Paris; great-grandchildren, Gavin Hanley, Jackson Hanley, Ryland Boyd, Ellington Boyd, Lucas Mayer and Lincoln Mayer; his beloved Yorkie, Abby; and a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers will be his grandchildren, Lance Taylor, Lindsey Mayer, Logan Taylor, Shannon Boyd, Allison Hanley, Grayson Gage, and Carter Gage. Honorary bearers will be Don Stockton, Craig Ingram, Wayne McAnally, William Alexander, Virginia Morales, Harold Cowley and Bill Jones.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: Rivercrest High School, Rivercrest Education Foundation c/o Ann Smith, 4126 Highway 271 South, Bogata, TX 75417 or Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Avenue, Paris, TX 75460.
