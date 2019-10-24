AUSTIN — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is building its next generation of elite state law enforcement officers with the 64th Texas Game Warden and State Park Police Cadet class. Applications are being accepted until Nov. 15.
As fully commissioned state peace officers, Texas state game wardens are responsible for the enforcement of all Texas criminal laws. Unlike other law enforcement officers, however, game warden and park police responsibilities extend beyond the pavement, with additional specialization in natural resource, water safety, and environmental law enforcement.
Applicants must be 21 years of age before the projected graduation date of May 2021 and have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university. Applicants must also undergo a preliminary interview, background investigation and physical skills tests focusing on agility and swimming. Persons interested in strengthening their swimming skills should contact the American Red Cross to take a swimming course.
All cadets are required to live at the Game Warden Training Center near Hamilton, Texas, for the duration of the 30-week training period, set to begin Sept. 2020.
After graduation, new game wardens and park police officers will be assigned to vacant stations throughout Texas with the responsibility of protecting the state’s natural resources.
For more information, check the state park police or game warden career pages online or contact Texas game warden recruiters Lt. Kevin Malonson at kevin.malonson@tpwd.texas.gov and game warden Eric Howard at eric.howard@tpwd.texas.gov, park police recruiter Lt. David Modgling, 512-915-4704, david.modgling@tpwd.texas.gov or call 877-229-2733.
TPWD receives funds from the USFWS. TPWD prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, disability, age, and gender, pursuant to state and federal law.
