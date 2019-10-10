Fire and Rescue

OCT. 9 to OCT. 10

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

3:24 to 5:04 a.m., 1415 Polk St.

First Responder-Paris

7:35 to 7:49 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.

9:38 to 9:54 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.

10:52 to 11:22 p.m., 22 W. Cherry St.

11:12 to 11:33 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.

2:01 to 2:12 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.

4:48 to 4:54 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.

5:05 to 5:27 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.

8:09 to 8:25 p.m., 1131 6th St. SE.

9:20 to 9:31 p.m., 320 34th St. NE.

2:22 to 3:39 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.

3:09 to 3:27 a.m., 140 47th St. SE.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

10:49 to 11:46 a.m., 750 Clarksville St.

1:23 to 1:40 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.

Public Service

8:04 to 10:39 a.m., 3250 Church St.

