Fire and Rescue

OCT. 9 to OCT. 10
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
3:24 to 5:04 a.m., 1415 Polk St.
First Responder-Paris
7:35 to 7:49 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
9:38 to 9:54 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
10:52 to 11:22 p.m., 22 W. Cherry St.
11:12 to 11:33 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
2:01 to 2:12 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
4:48 to 4:54 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
5:05 to 5:27 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
8:09 to 8:25 p.m., 1131 6th St. SE.
9:20 to 9:31 p.m., 320 34th St. NE.
2:22 to 3:39 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
3:09 to 3:27 a.m., 140 47th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
10:49 to 11:46 a.m., 750 Clarksville St.
1:23 to 1:40 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
Public Service
8:04 to 10:39 a.m., 3250 Church St.
