Though the doors are closed, hearts are still wide open at the REACH Center in Paris, according to Director Krissy Crites.
“Our facility is closed,” she said, “... But, we’re still checking in on them. We’re doing things through Zoom and Facebook. I’m making Facetime calls.
“It’s my goal to make sure their needs are being met. This whole pandemic is hard on everybody.”
Many of the parents she’s contacted have told her they are worried their child is regressing, due to lack of regularly scheduled therapies. To help combat that, and sooth their fears, the center organized a Zoom session last week with an occupational therapist and a speech therapist for a question and answer session.
“A lot of kids are either getting no therapy or teletherapy,” Crites said. “It’s hard for a child with autism or developmental disabilities.”
The session was a success, she said, because it “let parents know they are not expected to be the therapist.”
“When they hear that, I’m hoping it will relieve some of their stress,” Crites said, adding the therapist had simple suggestions for how to work in simple therapies, like reading to the child or having them read to you to halt regression. “They want to do everything they can to prevent that.”
Kayla Raney, who is on the board of the center, pointed out it is Autism Awareness Month, and said everyone has come together to help.
“We just need to support each other,” Raney said. “We can get through it.”
Her son, Aiden, 7, has nonverbal autism, and when he’s on his normal schedule, with people he knows, is “the sweetest and loving little boy you will ever meet.”
“He would never act out before this virus took effect,” Raney said. “He’s been regressing a lot, crying three to four times a week, and he has meltdowns two times a day.
“It’s been very hard.”
However, she said one of the workers at the center has been helping watch Aiden at the Raney house, which “has helped a lot,” for him to see a familiar face. His speech therapist at Higgins Elementary School also sent him home with his speech device, which has pictures of words, and when touched, plays a recording of his therapist saying the word.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Raney said. “So, when he wants something, he goes and presses a picture.”
Crites and her staff have been doing everything they can to help support families like the Raneys.
“They are trying to help the best way they can,” Raney said.
The center held a parent support meeting over Zoom, so they could share their worries about how the pandemic is affecting their families, “what their kids needed and what they needed as parents,” Crites said.
“We also hosted a Zoom teen and adult chat,” she said. “They are so used to seeing each other, in the classroom or around town.”
Every Tuesday and Thursday, the center will host a Zoom storytime that lets the students interact while the stories are being read.
“It’s letting them see their friends and gives them a bit of normalcy,” Crites said. “We are also going to do a virtual dance class, letting them have their fun time setting it up at their house, and everyone is dancing on Zoom.”
They have also set up video art classes that are made from things commonly found around the house, “something simple, so parents aren’t stressing,” she said.
“We have these counting bears (at the center),” she said. “You can use Cheerios or beans. It doesn’t have to be what we use at the center.”
She and the staff have missed their students, and vice versa.
“They tell me on a regular basis how much they miss everybody,” Crites said.
One of the volunteers recently had a birthday, Crites said.
“I posted on Facebook, a birthday shoutout to her,” she said. “Missing that just broke my heart.”
She added that they are keeping up as much as they can with the facility because of the support they have received from the community.
“They have given to this organization because they love what we do,” Crites said. “They have supported us. I’m not just going to let that go to waste.”
