FILE - In this June 16, 2016, file photo, a Kemp's ridley sea turtle hatchling crawls across the beach at Padre Island National Seashore as people watch during the 4th public sea turtle hatching release of 2016 in Texas. The critically endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle had an offseason for nesting this year along Texas beaches, with 190 nests recorded in Texas. The Valley Morning Star reports the number, which covers a geographic area from the Bolivar Peninsula south to Boca Chica beach, was down from 250 nests logged last year and 353 in 2017. But this year's sharp drop-off in Kemp's ridley nesting in Mexico has set off yellow-flag alerts among scientists who track and study the species. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP, File)