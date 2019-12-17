If you’re mailing Christmas gifts last minute this year, you’re not alone. The U.S. Postal Service in Paris has seen a 10% increase in packages this holiday season, Postmaster Tracey Loyd said.
“An increase? Oh yes, definitely,” she said. “You can count on that increase in packages every year.”
The local post office is hard at work to adjust. Employees are coming in early for “parcel runs,” processing shipments and getting boxes out early in the morning before returning for their routes, Loyd said.
The key to beating the rush? Ship early, she said.
“The sooner you get it to us, the sooner it reaches your destination,” she said.
Loyd also recommended packaging items well in advance for shipment. For fragile items, use multiple boxes and pack with packing peanuts. Sturdy and stable boxes are the best method, she said.
Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Christmas are Dec. 20 for First-Class Mail; Dec. 21 for Priority Mail; and Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express.
For local places like Main Trading Co., orders from the company will run through Dec. 21. For post office deliveries to friends and family, the cutoff is Dec. 20, the company said.
National deadlines for country-wide shipping are below, according to Consumer Reports:
FedEx
For shipping within the U.S.:
Dec. 19: Last day to ship via FedEx Express Saver.
Dec. 20: Last day to ship via FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M.
Dec. 21: Last day to ship via FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx First Overnight.
Dec. 25: Last day to ship via FedEx SameDay City Direct, FedEx SameDay City Priority and FedEx SameDay.
UPS
For shipping within the U.S.:
Dec. 19: Last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select for delivery Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Dec. 20: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air packages for delivery Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Dec. 23: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Note: some packages and services may require an additional day of transit time. UPS also offers an online shipping time and cost calculator.
Amazon
According to Amazon’s Holiday Delivery Calendar:
Dec. 18: Last day to order for standard shipping. Note: Items ship within 3-5 business days.
Dec. 22: Last day to order for Free Delivery with Prime. Note: Free for Amazon Prime members. No minimum purchase necessary.
Dec. 23: Last day to order for one-day shipping. Note: Free for Amazon Prime members. No minimum purchase necessary.
Dec. 24: Last day to order for same-day delivery.
Walmart
Walmart offers free NextDay delivery on eligible online orders over $35. For the U.S. mainland, Walmart also offers free two-day shipping. Again, orders of eligible items — identified with a “Two Day Shipping” logo — must total over $35 and should be placed by 2 p.m.
Walmart also offers same-day, in-store pickup of most items ordered on its website. See Walmart’s Store Pickup help page for more information.
