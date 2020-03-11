Paris Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1000 block of Pine Bluff. Contact was made with a passenger, Tasha Turner, who was found to be in possession of THC oil.
Turner was placed under arrest and taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning, according to online records.jail.
Calls for Service: Paris Police responded to 145 calls for service and arrested two people in the last 24-hour period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.