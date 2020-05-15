Patricia Ann Little

Patricia Ann “Pat” Little, 72, of Powderly, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Pat, the daughter of Ralph Thornsberry Willis and Loretta Stidham Willis, was born on Aug. 4, 1947, in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
She married Charles Edward Little on March 17, 1971, and he preceded her in death on March 3, 2014.
In her 50’s, Pat received her degree in nursing and worked at Choctaw Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She and her husband owned and operated Little Backhoe Service. For a number of years she was a bartender at the Eagle’s Lodge where she was known as “Chicken Legs”.
Survivors include four children, Trent Little, of Powderly, Rona Renee Hills and husband, Gary, of Frisco, Billy Wall Jr. and wife, Angela, of Ardmore, Oklahoma and Steven Wall and wife, Michelle, of Lone Grove, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Heather Kelley and husband, Dereck, of Paris, Kaelee Beck and husband, Dylan Richardson, of Waurika, Oklahoma, Casey Hills, of Frisco, Alan Wall and husband, Steve, of Norman, Oklahoma, Steven Wall, of Norman, Oklahoma, Kendra Wall, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Kody Wall, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Devin Jagers and wife, Ashley, of New Castle, Oklahoma, Makala Jagers and wife, Michelle, of Ardmore, Oklahoma and Gage Jagers and wife, Kass, of Celina; great-grandchildren, Montana, Coraline, Ava, Paityn, Preston, Karter, Easton, Grayson, Stetson, Hudson, Khloe, Karlee, Harper and Maelynn; two sisters, Nita Carter, of Waco and Helen Collins, of Powderly; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.