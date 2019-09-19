As most citizens remember, transparency and communication issues between the Paris Economic Development Corp. and Paris City Council resulted in mistrust of the economic development effort in our community a few years ago.
This eventually manifested itself into a vote by the City Council, championed by our mayor, to give local voters the opportunity to divert a large portion of the economic development sales tax into a road maintenance fund and replace the PEDC board with an advisory board with no control over expenditures.
Concerned citizens and business leaders formed a political action committee called “Keep Paris Working” to fight these changes. In November 2017, voters overwhelmingly defeated the changes to the PEDC recommended by the City Council. The PEDC has continued to operate since that time with a five-member board elected by the council, with a $400,000 spending limit. The council also approves the PEDC budget annually and has representatives at PEDC meetings.
At the most recent PEDC meeting on Tuesday, the agenda contained an item calling to amend the bylaws to require PEDC to obtain approval from the council for all expenses and projects. This would effectively reduce the PEDC board to an advisory role, which was rejected by the voters.
In addition, there was significant discussion about the legality of a spending limit, even though numerous economic development corporations in the area have spending guidelines. Chairman Tim Hernandez pointed out the Sulphur Springs EDC has a spending limit in the $800,000 range, twice the size of ours.
I am not sure who is recommending changes to the PEDC bylaws. The city attorney appears to support more oversight as well. The PEDC is working fine under the current arrangement, which I feel was ratified by the voters in 2017. I am not aware of any more transparency issues. Requiring the City Council to approve all expenditures and projects is unnecessary and will create another layer in the approval process, which could cause delays and impact our ability to respond to potential job providers in a timely manner.
I believe this bylaw issue will eventually end up in front of the City Council. Please contact your City Council person and ask them to not change the PEDC bylaws. Thank you for your consideration.
