Two vehicles struck Bryan Fullenwider, 27 of San Antonio, Monday night on Highway 19/24, killing the pedestrian as he walked by the roadway.
“He was walking across the southbound lanes of State Highway 19 when he was struck by a southbound vehicle,” Deputy Sgt. Mark Tackett said. “He was pronounced dead at the scene.”
There was a second vehicle right behind the first, Tackett said.
“Both struck the body,” he said. “No charges have been filed on anyone and no injuries except the fatal pedestrian.”
The incident is under investigation.
