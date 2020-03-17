Whataburger has called for all its restaurants to close dining rooms by 3 p.m. today, and McDonald’s Corporate is asking franchisees to do the same.
The closures come as U.S. government and health officials ask the public to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people amid the spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
Whataburger announced its move Monday after closures began in select markets. The restaurant will continue to serve customers through the drive-thru and it will continue its 24/7 service. It also urged customers to use its app for service.
Starting Thursday, the burger chain will introduce curbside delivery for online only orders between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
McDonald’s Corporate also moved to close its dining room, and it urged franchisees to do the same. Employees at the Paris location on Lamar Avenue said the store received an email from corporate, but no action to close the dining room had been taken as of 7 a.m. today.
The restaurant said service will continue through the drive-thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery. The closure decision also affects all PlayPlaces, the company said in a news release.
“Franchisees are strongly encouraged to adopt similar operations procedures while keeping the needs of their people and communities at the center of their decisions. This guidance is supported by franchisee leadership and is expected to be adopted by the majority of franchisees,” the release states.
“It is remarkable how franchisees, suppliers, agencies and company employees have come together in recent days. During these uncertain times that impact all of us in personal ways, our ability to support each other, our people and our communities will ensure we emerge from this crisis stronger than before,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.