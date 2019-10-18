Tickets are now on sale for First Christian Church’s Fourth Quarter Country Dinner Theater featuring National Award Winning Artist Chris Golden from Nashville, Tennessee.
The Dec. 2 event will be catered by Hole in the Wall Restaurant with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. and the concert to begin at 7.
“This is an excellent way for you to treat your employees or your customers to a night of excellent food and entertainment for a very reasonable cost,” church outreach chairman Ronnie Nutt said. “You will also be helping to share our proceeds with needy families during the holiday season.”
A table of eight tickets is available for $250 and individual tickets are $35. Contributions toward artist fees in any amount also will be accepted.
Call the church office at 903-785-5516 or Nutt at 903-249-3676 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.