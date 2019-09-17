SEP. 16 to SEP. 17
Paris Police Department
Steven Anthony Floretino, 20: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, less than 5, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Kavanis Tramond Trigg, 29: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 grams.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Cory LaRoy Gill, 37: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, interference with an emergency call, unlawful restraint.
Mistizia A. Crittenden, 22: Speeding, no liability insurance.
Jeffrey Michael Dale O’neal, 38: Capias pro fine/ no driver;’ds license (when unlicensed), theft of property, $100 to $750 (three counts).
Patrick Lynn Dial III, 24: judgment nisi/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Constable Precinct 5
Kaden Berry, 17: Minor in possession of alcoholic beverage.
Department of Public Safety
Johnny Dale Smith Jr., 33: Theft of property, $100 to $750 (three counts).
