TODAY
Northeast Texas Farm and Ranch Pesticide Applicator Clinic: Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive, 5 CEU’s $40 payable at the door by cash or check, RSVP by Dec. 2 at 903-737-2443.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Jan Blize will present the Paris High School choir for the Christmas Program.
Lamar County Genealogical Society Library: 7 p.m. Merry Little Christmas Party at 1135 Bonham St. in Paris. For information, call 903-407-0984.
THURSDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m., Denny’s on Loop 286. Denise Kornegay will be speaker.
Warren Teague Post 199 American Legion Deport: 6:30 p.m. executive committee meeting, 7 p.m. general meeting.
FRIDAY
Living Nativity: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., free drive-thru at Providence Baptist Church, 4680 FM 195, Paris.
DEC. 14
Reno Winter Wonderland Christmas Festival: Noon to 5 p.m., Reno Kiwanis Park.
Wassail Fest: 1 to 7 p.m., downtown Paris.
Breakfast With Santa: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Red River Valley Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St. Hot pancake breakfast with all the trimmings, children get to pick a gift from under the tree, tell Santa what they want for Christmas and get their pictures made with Santa.Tickets, $10 for children, $5 for adults, children must be accompanied by an adult and all people entering facility must have a ticket including infants and grandparents; tickets first come-first served at City of Paris Public Works Office, 50 W. Hickory St. or at the Santa Hut on the square; presented by City of Paris Recreation Department
Project Deport Christmas Parade: 4 p.m., lineup is going to begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Roadside Park.
Living Nativity: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., there will be a free drive-thru at Providence Baptist Church, 4680 FM 195, Paris.
Dec. 31
Smokey Lonesome New Years: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1125 NW Loop 286. Meal and champagne countdown included in the $25 ticket price.
