JULY 30 to JULY 31
Reno Police Department
Christopher Leotis Williams, 28: Driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Roxanne Huber, 61: Motion to revoke probation, possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Davanna Star Hunter, 22: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Amber Renee Watson, 36: possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Jerhmaine Chauncey Allen, 38: motion to revoke, criminal nonsupport.
Paris Police Department
Tia Equan Owens, 23: property theft greater than or equal to $100, less than $750.
Kelsey Kaye Durham, 26: possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Johnny Lee Mclemore, 24: possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, violation of parole.
Douglas Austin Whitworth, 20: possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
