Bulletin Board

MONDAY
Paris Community Theatre Auditions for “The Wizard of Oz,”: 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Youth and Ministry Building, 322 Lamar Ave., adult cast, dancing and singing, show runs Oct. 11-20.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
United Way’s Annual Stuff The Bus School Supply Drive: Through Aug. 9, drop off donations at United Way office, 2340 Lamar Avenue, or at Lamar National Bank, Everett Toyota of Paris, Quality Care ER, HWH, Days Inn of Paris, Hampton Inn, Red River Credit Union, First Federal Community Bank and South Main Iron; for elementary schools in Lamar County, call 903-784-6642.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Johnny Williams and Keith Flowers will discuss the Kiwanis Convention trip.
Paris Community Theatre Auditions for “The Wizard of Oz”: 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Youth and Ministry Building, 322 Lamar Ave., adult cast, dancing and singing, show runs Oct. 11-20.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 2 p.m., Signing; 5 p.m. Happy Age.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
