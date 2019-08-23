Eric Miller knows what it’s like to battle addiction. For many years, he struggled with alcohol and drugs. Through the Texas Dream Center, however, he has been able to completely turn his life around.
On Thursday, Miller and others celebrated and supported the Dream Center at its annual fundraising banquet.
During the testimonial portion of the fundraiser, Miller and his family members shared how the Dream Center helped him overcome his addictions, and the impact it has had on all of them.
“It didn’t just take Eric’s life; it took all of our lives’,” said wife Kim Miller. “But now that he’s free, our family is free.”
Daughter Lauren Miller also spoke on the difference the Dream Center made in her life.
“For almost 20 years, I lost my dad to a drug and alcohol addiction, and I never really knew what it was like to have a healthy relationship, like a father-daughter relationship,” she said. “Now that I do have that, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
These days, Eric Miller works at the Dream Center, helping to provide others with the same care and attention that helped him overcome his drug habits.
“These guys don’t have to live like that (and) nobody else does either,” he said to the people currently going through the center’s curriculum.
Eric Miller was not the only person to share personal testaments to the success of the local rehabilitation center. Blake McCann has only been in the program for about seven months, yet his wife Brittany McCann said she already sees a world of difference.
“He’s helping around the house, he’s not off doing his own thing, he’s spending time with the family,” she said.
The Texas Dream Center is a faith-based residential rehabilitation center with a location in Deport for men and a recently-opened location in Clarksville for women.
The center offers a year-long program with a curriculum that includes both religious books and pieces on understanding addiction.
Deport Mayor John Mark Francis, who attended the banquet, praised the center for the impact it has on the community.
“The Dream Center is the best thing Deport has,” Francis said. “It has not only helped them with their drug addictions, but they have helped elderly people in town. They have done so many things in terms of community service, and they’ve just made such an impact to the community.”
Roughly 500 people came out to the banquet to help the center in what director Ray Evers said is a serious national problem.
“We have a lot of problems in America, but this has slipped in and is becoming bigger, and bigger and bigger,” Evers said. “Over 70,000 died last year in America from an overdose of drugs… (That’s) more than was killed in the Vietnam War in total.”
Pat Evers, who started the Dream Center along with husband Ray, said that though the total raised hasn’t been calculated yet, she estimates roughly $50,000 was raised. That money will go towards remodeling of the facilities.
“It was great tonight,” Pat Evers said. “I always love to see the community come out and support us like this. The music and food was great and I think it just went really well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.