A wrestling show Saturday to benefit the Lamar County Humane Association will provide fun for both young and old, said Keith Flowers, president of the Lamar County Humane Association.
King of Sports Championship Wrestling is bringing the show to Paris at 7 p.m. at the gym at Travis School of Choice. Proceeds from the event will go directly to benefit the dogs and cats at the Paris Animal Shelter, Flowers said. The Lamar County Humane Association board will be manning the concession stand for the event, selling food like hotdogs, chips and cookies.
Flowers said the venue holds about 500 people, but the board doesn’t know exactly how many to expect.
“But, of course, we’d like to get as many people as possible,” he said, chuckling.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and bell time is 7 p.m. The card is stacked with six matches, featuring “The Young Gun” Chandler Hopkins versus Dontae Smiley; Adam Asher, “The Texas Apocalypse,” versus Scott Murdoch, “The Smashing Machine”; Jake O’Brien versus Niles Plonk, representing “the best of Oklahoma and Missouri”; Kristopher Haiden versus Jaxon Stone, one a mat technician and one a “brawler”; Jerome Daniels versus Eddie Scott; and last but not least, “The Magnificent Malico” versus “Dirty Andy Dalton,” a rematch, according to the press release.
Joe Briscoe, president of King of Sports wrestling, called the event “The finest professional wrestling being presented today” in a press release.
“King of Sports is really a throwback to the professional wrestling of the ’70s and ’80s,” he wrote. “We have spent years searching for the finest athletes from all disciplines of combat sports to create a unique, entertaining and thoroughly competitive sports promotion. The KOS product is unique and may actually be almost foreign to the younger audience — this is wrestling with rules.
“For those that remember the hey-day of Dallas wrestling, this will be a pleasant return to the hard-hitting action of yesterday. For the younger viewers, well, this will be an eye-opener. We have rules, and we abide by them.”
King of Sports hosts combatants from other disciplines, such as mixed martial arts and MMA jujitsu, according to the press release.
“King of Sports brings the finest in production values and competitive pro wrestling to the public — our wrestlers are in demand around the globe, we only use the best,” Briscoe said.
Flowers said the event will be unique. There had not been anything like this in Paris, he noted.
“I think it’s something people young and old can enjoy, it’s reasonably priced and the money raised goes to a good cause to help the dogs and cats of Lamar County,” he said.
