CLARKSVILLE — 911 service has been restored in Red River County, after an outage removed service throughout the county for much of Monday.
Red River County Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell said service was lost in the mid-morning, and AT&T representative Dale Ingram said service was restored shortly after 7 p.m.
Ingram said the issues were due to a fiber cut in the local service provider’s network, which took time to locate.
Caldwell said other counties in the region saw 911 outages Monday, but Ingram declined to comment on which other counties were affected.
The sheriff also said he was not aware of any serious issues that arose due to the outage.
“It goes down every so often, but it’s not common at all,” Caldwell said. “If we ever do lose 911 service, people should call dispatch if they have an emergency at 903-427-3838.”
