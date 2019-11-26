Billy Melvin Parson was born in Garretts Bluff, Texas on Sept. 28, 1936. He was the youngest son of William Melvin Parson and Carrye McCraw Parson.
He passed away on Nov. 24, 2019, at the age of 83 years old, after a long battle with Parkinsons.
He married Anna Beth Arney on June 27, 1959. He spent his life farming and ranching. He grew peanuts and raised registered polled Herefords in his earlier years and later raised commercial Herefords.
He was a member of the Oak Park United Methodist church for many years where he served as an office accountant as well as other positions. He served on the Chicota School Board during the consolidation with North Lamar. He also served on the Farmers Home Administration Committee for seven years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Clifford and Leo Parsons.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Beth Parson, of 60 years. He is also survived by their two children, Bridget Diann Ledbetter and husband, Brad, of Houston and Bill Brent Parson and wife, Sherry, of Garretts Bluff; three grandchildren, Aaron Ledbetter, Cara Ledbetter and Kristen Parson; and one brother, Jimmie Parson.
The family wishes to thank Signature Home Health, Waterford Hospice and Dr. Trammell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with a private family memorial service to be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers or memorial gifts.
