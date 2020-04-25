Good morning, Red River Valley!
Had enough of the spring severe weather? Us, too, but don't be suckered by the beautiful weather today and Sunday — Tuesday is shaping up to hit us with another round of storms capable of all modes of severe weather threats.
First, today's forecast. The cold front that sparked Friday evening's storms has left us cooler. It'll be sunny today as surface high pressure builds with a high of 72. Winds will be coming from the north northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will also see clear skies as the low falls to around 51. Winds will shift overnight to come from the west, and as they die down, we'll see Sunday's high rebound to about 76 degrees under sunny skies. Sunday night will see the return of south southeast winds, which will give us a partly cloudy sky and will return moisture to the atmosphere in the run up to Tuesday storms.
Monday has a small chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., although it's expected the day will be partly sunny with a high near 77. Rain chance increase to about 20% during the mostly cloudy night as the low gets to about 63 degrees.
Then comes Tuesday. Ample moisture and warm air in the atmosphere will be ripe for storms as another Pacific cold front is ejected from the Rockies toward the region. The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on those storm chances because there are uncertainties about coverage and precipitation location, so just remember to stay weather aware Tuesday.
That's it for me this weekend. I hope you can enjoy the sunny weather and stay healthy!
