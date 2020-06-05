Paris police responding to a disturbance call in the 3000 block of Carson Lane met a woman who said Terry Dickerson Jr., a family member, assault her. When officers attempted to place Dickerson under arrest, he resisted, police said. Once in custody, police charged him with assault and resisting arrest. He was taken to city jail.
Police arrest woman on felony warrant
Courtney Squires was arrested in the 800 block of South Main Street on Thursday when police found her there. Squires had an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
Squires was placed under arrest and taken to city jail.
Police investigating assault complaint
Paris police met with a complainant at the hospital who said he had been assaulted by two subjects with guns in the 300 block of Stone Avenue. The victim had apparent injuries, officers said.
Officers were unable to locate the suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 149 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.