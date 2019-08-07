Paris Police Department
David Keith Harrison, 50: Violation of parole.
Dion Daniel Wymore, 34: Violation of parole.
Everett Henry Aker Jr., 60: Theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000, repeat offender, burglary of a building, repeat offender.
Tanner Judson Sheid, 39: Criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500, bond surrender/theft of property, less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500, stalking.
Kelly Duncan, 28: Criminal trespass.
Andy Jennings Harris, 39: Terroristic threat.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jennifer LeeAnn King, 25: Sale to certain person.
Department of Pubic Safety
James Dylan Huffman, 20: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
