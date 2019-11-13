THURSDAY
Paris Junior College Drama Department: “Gilligan’s Island,” 7:30 p.m., Ray E. Karrer Theatre on the PJC campus.
FRIDAY
Paris Junior College Drama Department: “Gilligan’s Island,” 7:30 p.m., Ray E. Karrer Theatre on the PJC campus.
Heritage Hall: Sundance Head and Trey Rose, full band show, doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7:45 p.m., 1009 W. Kaufman St. tickets available at sundancehead.com.
SATURDAY
Paris Junior College Drama Department: “Gilligan’s Island,” 2:30 p.m., Ray E. Karrer Theatre on the PJC campus.
High Strung Bluegrass: 4 p.m., jam; 5:30 p.m., High Strung; 7 p.m., Mike Powell, 18 W. Hearne St., free admission, donations accepted. Call 903-517-4939.
NOV. 21
NLISD Theatre Department: “Matilda, The Musical;” 7:30 p.m., reserved, $29, general admission, $15, call 903-737-2003/x1030 or email chead@northlamar.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.