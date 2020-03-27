Peoples Bank has temporarily limited its lobby and offices to bank personnel only as government and health care officials seek to limit the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing.
The bank’s drive-thru, night drops, and online and mobile banking products will remain available, as well as telephone communication with customer service representatives.
For information, call 903-783-3800 or visit PBParis.com.
