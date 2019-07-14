Barbara Katherine Baird Wilson, 69 , of Paris, passed away on June 8, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Ramseur Baptist Church with the Rev. John Brown officiating.
Barbara was born in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 22, 1950, to George and Juanita Baird. She was a member of Ramseur Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Wilson, Shawn Wilson and wife, Monica, Kevin Wilson and wife, Laura, Damon Wilson and wife, Willie; grandchildren, David Wilson, Shawn Wilson Jr., Jason Wilson, Gabriel Wilson, Tyler Wilson, Dylan Wilson, Hailey Wilson, Bridgette Worthy, Raylene Worthy, Dalton Worthy, Aaliyah Worthy; great-grandchildren, Braxton Wisener and Addilynn Wisner; brothers, Richard Baird and Mark Baird; sister, Patricia Baird.
Online condolences may be sent to the Wilson family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.