Paris Planning and Zoning Commission will host a public hearing and consider a zoning permit change at its meeting Monday.
The board will consider the petition of Estela Ortega for a change in zoning from a one-family dwelling district to a general retail district at 2024 Bonham St. It will also consider the petition of Sharon Houchins for a change in zoning from a commercial district to one with a specific use permit for a at 2455 S. Church St.
The board will also consider the petition to update zoning ordinance No. 1710, specifically modifying regulations for accessory residential dwelling units; and the preliminary plat of Lots 1 & 2, Block A of the Killingsworth Addition.
The commission meets in Paris City Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m., 107 E. Kaufman St.
