Reginald Hughes has signed up to run in District 2, City Clerk Janice Ellis announced this week.
This will mark the first time Hughes has run for a city council seat. His brother, Derrick Hughes, currently represents District 2. Derrick Hughes has not announced plans to run again.
Reginald Hughes, born and raised in Paris, is eager to address a variety of issues including economic development, vacant lot maintenance and speeding within city limits, he said.
“I don’t have a problem with leadership at all. But I also don’t have a problem with getting my hands dirty, like picking up trash, which I’ve done at the Boys & Girls Club or on my street, in my neighborhood, things like that,” he said.
Before returning to Paris, Reginald Hughes served in the military for 30 years as a naval officer. That background will inform his actions as a councilman, he said.
“I’ve served my country, but now it’s time for me to serve my community,” he said. “In the military we had a motto: honor, courage and commitment. It would be an honor for me to serve District 2, as well as the community. The courage would mean that I wouldn’t have an issue with making hard decisions, voting on things that are tough for people to get through. The commitment aspect: I’ll be committed to it.”
Reginald Hughes joins several candidates seeking four seats up for election this year: Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6. Councilmembers Renae Stone and Clayton Pilgrim are up for re-election; Bill Trenado formally resigned this month due to health issues, opening up another spot.
Pilgrim was the first candidate to sign up; he holds the District 6 seat. Benny Plata has signed up to run in District 3. While not a current council member, Plata has served several times in the past, Ellis said.
Manuel “Ed” Darnell has also signed up to run in District 2.
The last day to file is Feb. 14, Ellis said. The election will take place Saturday, May 2.
