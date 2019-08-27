AUG. 26 to AUG. 27
Paris Police Department
David Victor Pena Reyes, 37: Violation of bond/protective order.
Devonica Ivy Sugg, 25: Burglary of a habitation.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Martin Rioz Jr., 31: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Erica Renee Edwards, 23: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
Robert Bryce Puckett, 44: Possession of drug paraphernalia, display expired license plates, expired driver’s license.
Department of Public Safety
Leslie Lee Davis, 34: Public intoxication.
Mitzi Elaine Friday, 1: Public Intoxication.
Mattie ReAnne Harrington, 24: Driving while intoxicated, display expired licesne plates, traffi offense Class C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.