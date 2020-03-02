The United Way of Lamar County will be starting the next session of the “Getting Ahead Financial Literacy” class on March 17.
In a facilitated group setting, participants will learn the skills and develop the resources they need to do what it takes to get ahead and to create financial stability.
The 16-week class meets every Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. Not only is the class free, but participants receive $25 for every class they attend. Those who miss more than two classes are asked to leave the program
This is fourth session of the successful class that the United Way has hosted in partnership with the St. Vincent De Paul Society, Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, and the Lamar County Literacy Council. Each class can take up to 12 participants.
To register, call 903-784-6642 or email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.
