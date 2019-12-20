METHODIST
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church will begin its Sunday services with Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by a Christmas Service beginning at 11 a.m. During the service, the youth and children’s department will present a play, “The Coming of Our Savior.”
The Rev. Eddie Jean Adams will deliver the sermon. The service of candle lighting will also be held.
All are welcome,
Mt. Zion is at 768 2nd St.NE. The Rev. Eddie Jean Adams is the pastor.
EPISCOPAL
Holy Cross Episcopal Church
The Sunday schedule at Holy Cross Episcopal Church includes worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Eucharist. The Children’s Christmas Pageant is at 10:30 a.m.
On Christmas Eve, a Family Eucharist Service is set for 4 p.m. with a Christmas Mass at 9:30 p.m.,
On Christmas Day, Holy Eucharist is to be held at 9 a.m.
Holy Cross Episcopal Church, is at 400 S. Church St. For more information, call 903-784-6194 or email office@holycrossparis.com.
CHRISTIAN
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) gathers each Sunday at 10:50 a.m. This Sunday, the Rev. Barry Loving brings the sermon, “As it Was Commanded.”
Classes for all ages begin at 9:50 a.m. A nursery is available for infants from 9:30 a.m.-noon Sundays and during special services.
A men’s coffee group gathers for Bible study every Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Disciple Women’s Ministry Bible study meets at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
Little Lights Tutoring, a free program for students in kindergarten through fourth grade, meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Call the office if transportation is needed.
Al-Anon provides support for the families and friends of alcoholics every Wednesday at noon and every Thursday at 6 p.m. Nar-Anon provides support for families and friends of those who struggle with substance abuse on Mondays at 6 p.m.
Call the church office at 903-785-5516 for more information.
First Christian Church is at 780 20th St. NE. Call 903-785-5516 or e-mail office@firstchristianparis.com.
PRESBYTERIAN
Central Presbyterian Church
Morning worship at Central Presbyterian Church begins at 10:45 a.m. Pastor David Darrow brings the message.
A service of Communion and Candlelight will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Central Presbyterian Church is at 309 S. Church St. For more information, call 903-784-4381 or email parispresbyterian@sbcglobal.net.
LUTHERAN
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church LCMS
Morning worship at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Naveen Nischal will present the message. Bible study follows the church service at 11 a.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church is at 3180 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX 75460. For more information, call 903-249-1041 or email nnishal@gmail.com.
Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS
Divine service at Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS, begins at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and Bible class following at 10:30 a.m.
The Sacrament of Holy Communion is celebrated every Sunday.
This Sunday, the sermon text is based on Luke 1:46-47, and it is titled “Rejoice in Christ, O Believer.”
The Christmas Eve candlelight service is set for 6 p.m. Christmas Day Divine Service is at 10 a.m.
Listen to Pastor Byrd;s latest sermon on KPLT 1490/96.3 on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church is at 739 19th St. S.E. Call 903-784-3753 or visit graceluthparistx.com, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/graceluthparistx/.
