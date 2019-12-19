MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin called the U.S. impeachment process “far-fetched” today, making a seemingly obvious prediction that President Donald Trump will be acquitted in the Senate.
Putin said at his annual news conference that the move is a continuation of the Democrats’ fight against Trump.
“The party that lost the (2016) election, the Democratic Party, is trying to achieve results by other means,” Putin said.
He likened Trump’s impeachment to the earlier U.S. probe into collusion with Russia, which Putin downplayed as being groundless.
Putin noted that the impeachment motion “is yet to pass the Senate where the Republicans have a majority.” He added that “they will be unlikely to remove a representative of their own party from office on what seems to me an absolutely far-fetched reason.”
