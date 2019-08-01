Children sang, danced and praised the Lord on Wednesday night during the opening of a three-day XTreme Kids Crusade at Paris Church of God.
Activities continue tonight and Friday at 1400 Bonham St. beginning at 6 p.m. with a meal followed by games, Bible stories and skits.
For more than an hour and a half inside the children’s church auditorium, almost 50 participants played group games and danced to modern Christian music led by the church’s outgoing children’s leader, Sarah Spencer.
The Praying Farmer, played by Kody Amos, was one of the night’s favorites as he and incoming children pastor Tyler Knight performed a skit on a stage decorated with bright balloons and a recognizable red barn door.
Relating a planted seed to a young Christian’s life, The Praying Farmer explained just like a seed needs water, a new christian needs to pray and worship God in order to grow. And just like young plants thrive in a greenhouse, a newly saved Christians thrives in a church surrounded by people who love and care for one another.
“I hope to appeal to children of diverse backgrounds,” Knight said afterward. “I want parents to know this is a safe place for all kids to come. Through children, hopefully people of this community can come together and be united in the Lord’s work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.