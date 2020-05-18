Monday Forecast.jpg
Mostly sunny skies will prevail on Monday as high pressure builds in from the west. A weak cold front will enter our northeast counties in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower-mid 80s East, to the upper 80s and lower 90s West. Light southerly winds return to the area.
Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Today will continue a warming trend that started Sunday, with sunny skies and a high near 81. There's a 20% chance for rain tonight under partly cloudy skies with a low around 61.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight near and north of a stalling weak surface front across the I-20 corridor. 

Storm development will be highly conditional on the strength of an atmospheric cap and if enough moisture is available, according to the National Weather Service. If a storm or two can develop, instability will be high enough for storms to contain small hail and very gusty downburst winds. 

That low chance for rain will persist into Tuesday, although the day is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 81. Tuesday night will look an awful lot like Monday night, carrying a 20% chance for showers under partly cloudy skies with a low around 62. 

Expect to see mostly sunny skies Wednesday as the high gets to 82. Highs for each day are expected to climb a degree or two through Sunday.

Sure, it's Monday, but it's up to you to make it great!

The weather pattern for the latter half of the week will set the area up for more chances of showers and thunderstorms. Storm chances should begin by late Thursday and continue into the weekend. For now, it is uncertain how high the severe weather risk will be at that time, but given the time of year, it is likely that at least some storms will be strong to possibly severe. More details will become available later in the work week.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

