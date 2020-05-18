Good morning, Red River Valley!
Today will continue a warming trend that started Sunday, with sunny skies and a high near 81. There's a 20% chance for rain tonight under partly cloudy skies with a low around 61.
Storm development will be highly conditional on the strength of an atmospheric cap and if enough moisture is available, according to the National Weather Service. If a storm or two can develop, instability will be high enough for storms to contain small hail and very gusty downburst winds.
That low chance for rain will persist into Tuesday, although the day is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 81. Tuesday night will look an awful lot like Monday night, carrying a 20% chance for showers under partly cloudy skies with a low around 62.
Expect to see mostly sunny skies Wednesday as the high gets to 82. Highs for each day are expected to climb a degree or two through Sunday.
Sure, it's Monday, but it's up to you to make it great!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.