Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Most of the frost we saw early this morning is now gone, burned away by the morning sun on a very chilly 36-degree morning. Now comes the warm up. Today's forecast high is 62 degrees under sunny skies. That high will get a boost from south southwest winds around 5 mph.

With surface high pressure in place, clear skies will continue into tonight as the low falls to around 42 degrees. 

A continuing reprieve from the rain will give us sunny Thursday skies as the high climbs back to about 69 degrees. Thursday night will be quite a bit warmer than Tuesday and Wednesday as the low gets to just 54 degrees. 

Slight rain chances return Friday and will ramp up to 40% Saturday before falling off for Sunday and Monday.

It's a beautiful day. If you head outside, remember to social distance. Have a great Wednesday!

Another shot of cooler than normal air will arrive with a cold front during the day Friday with isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two across eastern Central Texas. No severe weather is expected. Highs will only reach in the upper 50s to mid 60s northwest in the morning with falling afternoon temperatures. Central and East Texas parts of the area will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s, but should see falling temperatures late in the day into the evening hours. Gusty North-northwest winds 10-20 mph will occur once the cold front passes through any one area. Friday night will be partly-mostly cloudy and very cool with lows in the 40s north, to the 50s across Central Texas. High pressure will settle into the area quickly with north winds diminishing quickly after sunset.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

