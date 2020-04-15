Another shot of cooler than normal air will arrive with a cold front during the day Friday with isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two across eastern Central Texas. No severe weather is expected. Highs will only reach in the upper 50s to mid 60s northwest in the morning with falling afternoon temperatures. Central and East Texas parts of the area will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s, but should see falling temperatures late in the day into the evening hours. Gusty North-northwest winds 10-20 mph will occur once the cold front passes through any one area. Friday night will be partly-mostly cloudy and very cool with lows in the 40s north, to the 50s across Central Texas. High pressure will settle into the area quickly with north winds diminishing quickly after sunset.
Here is your outlook for the coming weekend. It'll start off chilly Saturday morning, but return southeast breezes and moisture will increase the clouds with highs warming back into the 60s north/70s south on Saturday thanks to a warm front moving north into Central Texas. A fast-moving storm system arrives late in the day Saturday and moves across the region through Sunday morning, before exiting the area by Sunday evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, with a few strong storms across Central Texas south of of the warm front. Otherwise, clouds will decrease from west to east behind a surface trough with breezy westerly winds during the afternoon and highs mostly in the 80s. Low storms chances may remain past midday across the East. A weak cold front will arrive Sunday night.
Following a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s, highs will climb into the 60s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light around 5 mph.
National Weather Service
Most of the frost we saw early this morning is now gone, burned away by the morning sun on a very chilly 36-degree morning. Now comes the warm up. Today's forecast high is 62 degrees under sunny skies. That high will get a boost from south southwest winds around 5 mph.
With surface high pressure in place, clear skies will continue into tonight as the low falls to around 42 degrees.
A continuing reprieve from the rain will give us sunny Thursday skies as the high climbs back to about 69 degrees. Thursday night will be quite a bit warmer than Tuesday and Wednesday as the low gets to just 54 degrees.
Slight rain chances return Friday and will ramp up to 40% Saturday before falling off for Sunday and Monday.
It's a beautiful day. If you head outside, remember to social distance. Have a great Wednesday!
