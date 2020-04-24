Bill White, 94, passed away on April 18, 2020, at Brookdale Northwest Hills in Austin, Texas.
Bill was born on Feb. 13, 1926, on the family farm in Emerson, Texas, to Pauline and Allen White.
He went to high school in nearby Paris, Texas graduating in 1943. Bill attended Texas A&M until joining the Army Air Corp, where he served as a nose gunner on a B24 Liberator Bomber during World War II.
Bill met Joan Carroll in 1944 in Denver, Colorado. They were married in 1945 and had five children, Richard White, Marcia Stahly, Sidney Pudwill, Lesley White and William White.
Joan preceded Bill in death in 1969.
Bill later married Jo Anne Clark in 1970. They had one daughter, Elizabeth Chapman, as well as Jo Anne’s two sons, Mark Clark and Adam Clark, that Bill considered as his own.
Jo Anne preceded Bill in death in 2011.
Bill is survived by his seven children and 16 grandchildren, Jonathan White, James White, Jeff Stahly, Steven Stahly, Nicholas Stahly, Bryson Pudwill, Andrew Pudwill, Aubrey Pudwill, Camryn Pudwill, Samantha White, Kailey White, Caitlyn Chapman, Ian Chapman, Rachel Clark, Nicolos Clark and Mary Clark.
Bill was also preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters, Martha Lou White Dennis and Mary Ann White; and his infant daughter, Lesley Ann White.
After WWII, Bill worked in the transportation industry for most of his life, starting in Denver, Colorado, with Ringsby transport. He moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to work for Midwest Coast Transport in sales and management until his retirement. Bill retired to Winnsboro, Texas, where he loved playing golf with his friends and enjoying his many dogs.
One of Bill's favorite things to do was to fly light aircraft, and he would often fly back home to Texas from South Dakota, landing on a country road or in a field on the farm. He also loved working with ham radio, photography, fixing computers, golf, and rescuing DOGS.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local humane society in his honor.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Brookdale Northwest Hills and Brookdale Hospice for their loving support and gentle care of Bill.
You may visit the neptunesociety.com (Austin, Texas) for more information. Services to be held at a later date. Neptune Society, Austin, Texas 512-829-3752.
