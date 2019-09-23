TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Jenny Wilson will discuss the United Way of Lamar County.
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 22 at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
PrimeTime: Center closed for Senior Day at the Fair, 9 a.m. to noon, Coliseum.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards: 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; Noon, Red Hats; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
Rotary Club of Paris United: PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Dr. David Gibo will give a presentation on ”How DNA testing works.”
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Rosalie Lodge No. 527: 6:30 p.m., meal, 7:30 p.m., stated meeting, Main Street, Bogata.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
Save the Frisco Depot Fundraiser: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Frisco Depot, 309 N. B St., Hugo, Oklahoma, sponsored by Choctaw County Historical Society, lectures, vendors, silent art auction and tours (fees apply); parking along east side of Lions Park.
SEP. 30
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; noon, Birthday Lunch; 1 p.m., Sewing.
OCT. 1
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Detective Chris Bean and R. Peevy will discuss agencies for victim support.
OCT. 5
40th Annual Clarksville Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., around the Red River County Courthouse. live entertainment, arts and crafts booths,children’s corner, tours of historic properties, food, commemorative T-shirts on sale; proceeds benefit Red River County Historical Society effort to maintain historical sites.
